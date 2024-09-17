Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts share romantic moment on Emmy after-party red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- Love was in the air at The Walt Disney Company Emmys After-Party. Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts shared some loving moments together while posing for photographers.

Niecy with Jessica at her side explained, "I've always live my life out loud. I love out loud." When asked who they hope to run into inside the party, Jessica looked into Niecy's eyes and answered, "I'm just happy to bump into you." The couple marries in August 2020.

Niecy Nash-Betts stars in the upcoming "Grotesquerie" premiering September 25 on FX and streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-epsiode drama series from Ryan Murphy focuses on a series of heinous crimes in a small community. Detective Lois Tryon, portrayed by Nash-Betts, feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if something or someone, is taunting her. The couple teased a guest appearance in the series by Jessica Betts, but wouldn't give any details.