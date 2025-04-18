Nintendo maintains Switch 2 price amid Trump tariff turmoil, sets new pre-order date

ABC News' Ike Ejiochi has the latest update on the highly anticipated release of Nintendo's Switch 2, as well as a new "Mario Kart World" game.

Nintendo has set a new pre-order date for the Switch 2 after delaying it amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff war.

The new pre-order date, which will begin on April 24, 2025, was announced on Nintendo's website on Friday, a little over two weeks after the original pre-order date of April 9.

Nintendo delayed the original pre-order date to assess the impact of Trump's tariffs and evolving market conditions.

Production for the Switch console was partially shifted out of China to Vietnam, a spokeswoman told Reuters back in 2019. Trump announced a 46 percent reciprocal tariff rate for Vietnam on the day of the Switch 2's reveal but later placed a 10 percent rate for 90 days to allow for trade negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump has escalated China's tariff rate to 145 percent, but the President revealed Thursday that the U.S. is in talks with China on a tariff deal. Trump said a deal could be reached in the next three to four weeks.

The Trump administration last week issued a tariff exemption for China-made smartphones, computers, flat panel TV displays and other electronics but did not specify video-game consoles.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will keep its announced launch price of $449.99 but the company added, "other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future, depending on market conditions."

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, such as controllers and chargers, will experience price adjustments from the ones announced on April 2.

"We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing," Nintendo said in a news release. "We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

The following is the manufacturer's suggested retail price as of April 18, 2025: