From Labubus to Nintendo, San Francisco's Union Square cashing in on viral trends

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie posted to Instagram Wednesday to announce the opening of the new Pop Mart store.

The Chinese retailer already has a hugely popular location in Stonestown Mall, but the Union Square location will be their first venture into the heart of the city.

Pop Mart's popularity has exploded in recent times thanks to their viral Labubus - some of which sell online for hundreds of dollars.

The Labubus aren't the only viral trends that San Francisco is cashing in on though.

Back in May, a Nintendo store also opened in Union Square - only the second store of its kind in the country.

Nintendo San Francisco opens its doors, bringing the gaming world to Union Square

After months of anticipation, Nintendo San Francisco opened its doors Thursday at its new Union Square location.

"What do people want? Well it turns out they want stores like Nintendo. They've been open for maybe a little over a month-and-a-half and the line has been down the block every single day," said Marisa Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the CEO of the Union Square Alliance. She says over the past few months, Union Square has seen several new, trendy stores open or announce plans to open.

A strategy that San Francisco Chamber of Commerce president Rodney Fong says is all a part of a years-long push by city officials to welcome new business.

"San Francisco's unique ability is that it's ever changing. Next time you come, we've got our staples, we've got our legacy businesses, but things are always changing," he said.

And it seems to be working.

Outside the Nintendo store, several customers told us they came into town just to shop there.

"Even if it's a short-term solution to get people down here, I think it's a great solution," said Karen Hamilton.

Rodriguez says she expects more exciting openings to happen around Union Square in the coming weeks.

Helping to give the city its mojo back after a rough few years after the pandemic.

"The last few months have been really exciting for San Francisco, and people just feeling like we've turned a corner. The phones are ringing. The opportunity may have been yesterday, so let's go," said Rodriguez.

Pop Mart's new store will open on Powell Street.