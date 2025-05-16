How did that happen? The city turned to a New York-based company for help

How San Francisco's Union Square is beginning to see life again

Since February, people have been coming to San Francisco's Union Square to play, learn and stay for awhile. How did that happen?

Since February, people have been coming to San Francisco's Union Square to play, learn and stay for awhile. How did that happen?

Since February, people have been coming to San Francisco's Union Square to play, learn and stay for awhile. How did that happen?

Since February, people have been coming to San Francisco's Union Square to play, learn and stay for awhile. How did that happen?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Union Square was known as a cultural hub mixed with gleeful entertainment. And while some say in the past few years the Square may have lost its vibe, others insist it's never lost its soul.

"I love it, it's fantastic," said Angel Boyce who was visiting from Long Island.

So how did that common noun called "fun" return to Union Square?

It's simple: the city hired a company called Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, or BRV.

"We know what works well in public spaces," said Nina Coveney, BRV's senior program manager in San Francisco.

BRV's claim to fame was transforming Bryant Park in New York City, eventually creating an economic value worth billions to real estate owners surrounding the park.

San Francisco hopes the same will happen here.

VIDEO: Nintendo San Francisco opens its doors, bringing the gaming world to Union Square

After months of anticipation, Nintendo San Francisco opened its doors Thursday at its new Union Square location.

"We're hoping that we can prove that that is true. We're already seeing an increase in attendance at the park, more people staying longer," said Laurel Arvanitidis of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

The city awarded Biederman a one year, $1 million grant to help revitalize the square.

Since February, people have been coming here to play, learn and stay for awhile.

A couple from Germany visited the Square several times during their visit to San Francisco.

"It's a lot of fun to play here in this place. So many things like table football, table tennis, the orchestra," said Heinz Dieter Hillemacher.

"People get the message - this is a place. This is where it's happening. I should sit and I can hang out," Coveney said.

"I love the activities, I love the games, I love the area and atmosphere. It just feels so comfortable and inviting and this just really elevates the experience," said Boyce who was winning at a game of table football.

MORE: Addition of these new stores bringing needed life to SF's Union Square

Some may find comfort doing something they were never comfortable doing before. Tai Chi is now offered on Wednesday mornings at Union Square.

Adding to this expected revitalization of the area is the much anticipated arrival of the Nintendo store -- only the second of its stores in the country.

Last June, I spoke to the person who helped broker the deal, Kazuko Morgan, executive vice chairman of Cushman Wakefield, who was cautiously optimistic about the future of retail spaces in the area.

Lyanne Melendez: "That must be a heavy burden on you."

Kazuko Morgan: "It's not a real burden, but it's a responsibility to make sure that we continue to have the great quality and variety of retailers."

Still today, the retail vacancy rate remains high, just over 22%. But Morgan now says there is greater confidence in the Union Square area, suggesting a possible revival of the area.

"The executives are like, this just feels better, and I hate to say -- it's a cliche -- you can feel it in the air, but you really can. You really can. It's like the tide has turned," Morgan said.

In the words of San Francisco icon, Herb Caen, "A city is not gauged by its length and width, but by the broadness of its vision and the height of its dreams."