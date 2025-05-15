Nintendo San Francisco opens its doors, bringing the gaming world to Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- After months of anticipation, Nintendo San Francisco opened its doors Thursday at its new Union Square location.

With over 9,000 square feet across two levels, you will be able to find all the fun and fashion every gamer would need.

"It's full to the brim with all of the franchises that are in all your favorite video games," said PJ Sadler, a senior manager with Nintendo of America.

"Fans are going to be able to immerse themselves with our characters and our worlds," Sadler said. "They're going to be able to find unique merchandise that you can only find here. We have a whole line of Nintendo San Francisco merchandise exclusive to this space."

"You'll also be able to customize your Nintendo Switch OLED model," he said.

This is just the second Nintendo store opened in the U.S., and the first to open on the west coast.

"Being in a place where there's good tourism but where there's a thriving local community," Sadler said. "We like to build those relationships. We feel really confident that the throughput and the foot traffic that we'll have in a space like this is going to allow us to reach old fans and new fans."

Each section of the store is carefully crafted to give shoppers the ultimate experience, unique to their favorite games like "Super Mario," "Splatoon," "Animal Crossing," "The Legend of Zelda" and many more.

"So, as you go into each section, we really want you to pay attention to the detail that we put into these products," Sadler said.

But of course, it wouldn't be the full Nintendo experience without myriad ways in which you can get your game on. With multiple gaming stations located throughout the lower level, there's one feature that promises endless fun for visitors.

"What we're really excited about is we have a giant gaming wall," Sadler said. "So, if you feel really confident that you're the best Mario Kart player, or if you want to do some multiplayer with your friends, you'll be able to do that on a giant screen in our lower level."

"You can immerse yourself in our games in new meaningful ways," he said. "Our goal here, and in all of our spaces, is to ensure that people leave with a smile on their face."

Nintendo San Francisco is located at 331 Powel Street in Union Square. More information can be found on Nintendo's website.