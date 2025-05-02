Addition of these new stores bringing needed life to SF's Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is optimistic news for San Francisco Union Square amid the fallout of many retail stores leaving the iconic shopping district.

OpenAI's Sam Altman co-founded a World Network company whose retail location opened Thursday in Union Square. Nintendo is set to open in two weeks on May 15th.

"Today we are launching flagship stores in five cities, including the one nearest and dearest to me, San Francisco, California," said Trevor Traina of Tools for Humanity, talking about World Network.

A year after announcing it was closing its Union Square store in San Francisco, fashion retailer Zara will open a new flagship store in the city.

The World Network retail store opened in Union Square Thursday with some funny looking, but very high tech and expensive cameras inside. They're called orbs and they scan your face, specifically your eyes. After making a reservation, you can come to the location next to the Union Square Macy's to get a World ID sent to you, which in essence proves that you are not a bot or algorithm. The company is also aiming to be the "world's largest and most inclusive financial public utility."

"It decides in a matter of seconds whether you're a living, breathing human being. It's super complicated, it's super weird, it's bizarre, and it's so hard to understand," said Jennifer Jolly, a tech life columnist for USA Today.

Within sight of the World location is one more familiar to most, the new Nintendo store location that opens in two weeks.

"I might be showing up early in line, we'll see," joked Aravinth Ravithas, who lives nearby.

San Francisco's vacancy rate is at 35.8% according to real estate data. While it has improved slightly of late, Saks Fifth Avenue will close soon, Macy's has said they'll close by 2027, and the San Francisco Centre continues to lose stores.

While walking through the San Francisco Centre might feel like a complete ghost town, the closing Bloomingdale's was bustling with shoppers looking for final discounts.

However, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has said this area is up and coming with Zara also soon to arrive.

Now, retail locations like Nintendo and World will create locations where people are actively doing things, similar to what's seen at Apple stores.

"Well, I think experience is a good thing, definitely, I mean life is all about experiences," said Betsy Rim, who was out shopping.

The question now is, can new stores like this propel Union Square back to what it was pre-pandemic?

"I think there's got to be more there, just can't be one or two stores, it has to be a more dedicated effort, but it seems like things are headed in the right direction," said Ravithas. "I think being able to have that experience is really important, especially since now a lot of shopping is done online, so I think being able to try things in person can help seal the deal when it comes to making big purchases like these."

World and Nintendo both now have massive billboards in Union Square, and the opening weekend at the Nintendo store is already sold out.