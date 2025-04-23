Saks Fifth Avenue to close iconic SF Union Square location, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saks Fifth Avenue announced it is closing its iconic Union Square location in San Francisco next month.

The company said it will close on May 10.

A Saks Fifth Avenue sign is shown in San Francisco, Sunday, March 17, 2024. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The company released a statement to ABC7 on Wednesday, writing in part:

"While we saw meaningful engagement and success through the appointment-only format, we have made this decision as part of our integration process as we focus on long-term growth. We look forward to serving the Bay Area community at Neiman Marcus San Francisco, Neiman Marcus Palo Alto, The Fifth Avenue Club Palo Alto, Saks.com and NeimanMarcus.com.

As we continue through the integration process and execute our vision for Saks Global, we are committed to honoring the individual DNA of the Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus brands and preserving what makes them both exceptional. There is not a broader plan to consolidate in markets where both Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus operate.

We are committed to treating every colleague with respect and fairness throughout the process. Transfer opportunities to Neiman Marcus San Francisco will be offered where possible, and eligible colleagues will be offered appropriate separation packages."

RELATED: SF's Saks Fifth Avenue shifting to 'appointment-only' shopping, announces layoffs, report says

In July 2024, the retailer announced layoffs at the Union Square store and it would operate by "appointment only" in August 2024 after the Napa and Palo Alto stores previously made the transition to appointment-only in hopes to improve shopper's experience.

Bloomindales said in January, it is closing the Union Square location this spring.

Nordstrom, another iconic retailer, closed its flagship store in San Francisco in August 2023 joining other stores that have closed in the Union Square area the past five years.

While it seems many stores have shuttered in the area, Nintendo announced it is opening its second U.S. location in Union Square this spring.

MAP: Notable SF Union Square area store closures