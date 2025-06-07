Nordstrom closed its Westfield Mall location in August 2023 after nearly 35 years in downtown SF

Nordstrom set to return to San Francisco: Here's where, what will be different

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An iconic major retailer is set to return to San Francisco two years after leaving the city. But there's a difference.

Nordstrom is coming back to help you try your online orders.

The city's planning commission approved the opening of a "Nordstrom Local" hub.

According to The San Francisco Standard, that hub will fill up an empty storefront in Pacific Heights on Fillmore St. near Pine St.

It will not be a traditional store with clothes and other products up for sale.

Instead, it will provide shoppers a brick and mortar store to pick up and try on online orders.

They can also make returns or get clothes altered.

Nordstrom closed its flagship location in August 2023 after nearly 35 years in downtown San Francisco.