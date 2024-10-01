Glass artist holds enchanting workshop at Northern California Renaissance Faire

HOLLISTER, Calif. -- The annual Northern California Renaissance Faire brings joy from yesteryear to Hollister, California. A main event at the faire is the enchanting show and workshop of glass artist, Stuart Abelman.

Abelman has been a glass artist for more than 40 years. Each year he shares his love for art with visitors at the faire, who stop in their tracks to see his work come to life.

"I like to make my show more about love and life and dreams than just about glass blowing. It's more important for me at the end of my demonstration for someone to walk away thinking they should be following their dreams rather than this is how you put a handle on a mug," said Abelman.

Abelman said his inspiration comes from Mother Nature, "Knowing that I will never come close, but absolutely inspired by her. Seeing the Tetons or seeing the Redwoods inspires me to want to do the glass and aspire for that excellence, knowing that no one will ever get there." But he is excellent in his own right. Abelman's work is nationally recognized, "I've had my pieces in the White House, I've had them in the Smithsonian, Corning Museum of Glass, Club 33 at Disneyland," he said.

To make the most unique and high quality art, Abelman doesn't rely on pre-made glass. He actually makes his own. "There are less than a handful of glass blowers in this country that actually do that. Most of them buy the glass but I start with the raw materials so I make my own glass," he said.

After all these years, Abelman admits what keeps him going is his passion for the craft. "To me that's the actual meaning of life itself, is doing something that you love."

For more information on his work at the 2024 Northern California Renaissance Faire, visit this page.