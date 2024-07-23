Novato schools considering no cellphone pledge for students, parents: 'Wait until 8th'

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, parents of elementary and middle school students in Novato public schools may be asked to take a pledge this fall. Pledging they will not give their kids smartphones until they reach high school.

It's a decision, many parents have to make during back-to-school time, to give their kids smart phones, or not.

"From the children's point of view it's important for emergencies, the feeling of quick connection and access, I think you could use an old school phone for that," said parent Trish Padilla.

The Novato Unified School District is hoping parents of elementary and middle school students will think twice before arming their kids with smartphones.

In a statement, NUSD Superintendent Dr. Tracy Smith said:

"This summer, the district's administrative team is reviewing and developing our cell phone policies and expectations using successful models from other districts."

The district is considering the "Wait until 8th Pledge," in which parents pledge to withhold smartphones from students until the end of 8th grade.

U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek H. Murthy calls for more research to determine the extent of mental health impacts on young people.

The idea follows an assault on a middle school student at Sinaloa Middle School girl by a group of other girls in May.

Video of the assault was posted on social media.

"I think it's important to have a partnership with families," said John Carroll, Marin County Superintendent of Education.

Carroll says he supports the no cell phone pledge.

Last year, his office sued several social media companies, claiming they were contributing to an increase in mental health disturbances among young people.

"We have solid evidence social media company's algorithms have set up with compromising kids mental health, setting the stage for social bullying," said Carroll.

New York University Social Psychologist Jonathan Haidt has rules for kids and smart phones.

"One, no smart phone before age 14, give them a flip phone send them out but you don't give the kids the internet in your pocket where strangers can reach them," said Haidt.

"Screenagers" is a series of documentaries, exploring how technology impacts the mental health of kids. Created by Marin County filmmaker Lisa Tabb.

"My feeling it's one of the biggest gifts we can give our kids, to have cell phones off and away all day," said Tabb.

When students got their textbooks at the beginning of the year at San Mateo High School, they also received the Yondr pouch, a locking device for their phones

Some Novato parents say they're ready to take the no cell phone pledge.

"I think it's a great idea, they are a problem I would definitely support it," said parent Annalise.