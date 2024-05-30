8 Novato middle school students arrested after allegedly assaulting fellow pupil, police say

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Novato detectives arrested eight middle school students in the city earlier this week for an alleged assault against a fellow pupil at their campus, police said.

Around 1 p.m. last Friday, the Novato Police Department was alerted to a reported assault at Sinaloa Middle School. Initial investigation revealed that after lunchtime, a group of students had planned to assault another pupil.

As the first student was being attacked, more students gathered and started recording the assault with their phones while encouraging it. A second pupil who stepped in to stop the fight and was also assaulted, police said.

Video shows at least one student being attacked during lunch time last Friday.

There were at least three girls beating down on her while other students surrounded them, some recording the fight on their phones.

Both students suffered moderate injuries and were sent to the hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

On Tuesday, members of the Novato Police Investigations Section arrested eight Sinaloa Middle School students who allegedly started the conflict. The suspects, ages 12 to 14, were booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of conspiracy and felony assault.

Upset parents attended a meeting at the school Tuesday night.

Melanie Sanchez says her daughter was arrested because she was seen on camera punching one of the girls.

The mother claims her daughter and others were bullied by the student who was attacked on video.

"How do I give my daughter a goodbye when she's never been away from me? That did it. When they took her away today? And I can imagine how the other parents felt when they came back from work and their daughter was gone," Sanchez said.

Police say school administrators knew about an initial attack Thursday.

On Friday, two extra private security guards were brought in, along with a number of additional administrators.

The two district-wide school resource officers were not on campus.

Anyone who sees or suspects an unsafe situation, especially at a school campus, can call Novato law enforcers or immediately tell school officials, police said.

Those with more information related to the assault are asked to contact Novato Police at (415) 897-4361 and refer to case no. NP24-1608.

Bay City News contributed to this report.