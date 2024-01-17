Teen arrested after leading group assault on student at Santa Rosa high school, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Santa Rosa police arrested a high school student Tuesday after she allegedly led a group assault on a 14-year-old girl in a restroom.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police were called at 1:20 p.m. to Montgomery High School for a report of an assault. Four juvenile females allegedly jumped the victim after following her into a restroom.

Investigators said before the victim could leave, she was surrounded by the group and attacked by one of the students, also a 14-year-old girl.

MORE: Should officers return to Santa Rosa school campuses? Here's what the community thinks

The victim was punched excessively in her head and face and kicked in the head multiple times. The suspect also allegedly ripped large amounts of hair from the victim's head prior to stealing the victim's cellphone and leaving the bathroom.

Students reported the assault to school officials, who immediately responded and began tending to the victim and following the group of suspects as they fled campus toward Mayette Avenue. School officials were unable to detain the four suspects, who left the area before officers arrived.

The victim was taken by her parent to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

MORE: Santa Rosa high school principal, assistant on leave after student's fatal stabbing

Police arrested the alleged primary aggressor at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after she returned to her home on Charles Street in Santa Rosa.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

Police said school officials are investigating the role the other three students played in the assault.