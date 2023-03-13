Montgomery High principal, assistant on leave after student's fatal stabbing

Legal analyst breaks down what could happen to the 15-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a student at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Montgomery High School announced that its principal and assistant principal have been placed on leave after a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed inside of a classroom following an altercation.

A 15-year-old student has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Laurie Fong will serve as the principal for the remainder of the school year.

Students walked out of classes, angry and demanding more safety after the stabbing.

The district released the following statement, along with a safety plan:

"Beginning this Monday, we welcome back to the MHS family Laurie Fong, who will serve as the principal for the remainder of the school year. Laurie served as Montgomery's principal from 2006-2016. Resigning her position from the Board of Education allows her to return to MHS to be part of the healing and to work closely with the district and school community as we build the security and social emotional supports for the school. The Board of Education and District leadership team are deeply grateful to our colleague for her commitment to serve the students and staff at MHS. Additionally, Kaesa Enemark and Ryan Thompson, Both former site administrators, will be joining the administrative team to support Laurie and the Montgomery community of students, staff, and families. Principal Paulson and Assistant Principal Ahlborn are on leave."

