Deadly Santa Rosa high school stabbing comes 3 years after removal of school resource officers

"We need to be kind, we need to stay out of this, violence at school needs to end," a student at a nearby middle school said.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- As a somber cloud hovers over Montgomery High School, hugs by parents and school officials, at the same time the bell would typically ring, just one day after a student was stabbed to death inside of a classroom.

"What every single one of these parents lived through yesterday was their worst nightmare, and of course, it goes to school safety and is my child safe at school and no parent should have to deal with that," Alexis Kearney, a parent said.

As more families stop by the closed school to drop off flowers at the memorial under the school's flagpole, her daughter, 14-year-old Kate Kearney, calls for an end to the violence.

"We really need to protect ourselves, we need to be safe, we need to be respectful to others, we need to be kind, we need to stay out of this, violence at school needs to end," Kate Kearney, a student at a nearby middle school said.

The family identified the student killed as 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, but this comes less than three years after the Santa Rosa City School Board unanimously voted to remove all school resource officers from the district.

"Would a resource officer help if they could truly be engaged with the students and walk among them?" Mary Gonnella, a neighbor and former parent of the school said. "Maybe, some type of community connection is needed."

"It's awful that they have gun shooter drills but clearly, it's not enough," Kearney said.

School Board President Stephanie Manieri was on the board that unanimously voted to remove these officers.

"I have historically, personally, not been in support of school resource officers," Manieri said. "There are many different ways that we need to look at safety and so I am really open to having all conversations about what safety looks like on our campuses."

And while she says, the district is working over the next couple of days to figure out what school will look like safety and security-wise once students come back on Monday, she says, she's all ears to her students.

"I think we need to listen to our youth, I think that our youth really want to be heard right now, I think that we need to offer them the space for them to share and to grieve and to hurt and we as adults in the system really need to do a better job of listening to them," she said.

As a reminder, Montgomery High School will continue to be closed for the rest of the week as this community works to process what happened.

The 15-year-old freshman, who police believe stabbed Pienta and another classmate, was later found hiding in a creek bed and taken into custody.

He's now facing three felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide and weapon on a school campus, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

