17-year-old student dies after stabbing at Santa Cruz County high school, sheriff says

Student dies after stabbing at Aptos High School, sheriff says

APTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 17-year-old student was killed in a stabbing Tuesday at a Santa Cruz County high school, authorities said.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies rushed to Aptos High after the student, a senior, was stabbed multiple times on the campus around 2:20 p.m.

A Calstar rescue helicopter landed on the campus, while medical crews arrived in ambulances.



Authorities locked down the school and began searching for a suspect.

Two people were detained, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies later confirmed the suspects are students, one a freshman and the other a senior.

Both will be booked into juvenile hall.

Aptos is about eight miles south of Santa Cruz.

