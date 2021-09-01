17-year-old student dies after stabbing at Santa Cruz County high school, sheriff says

At 2:20PM deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at Aptos High. A student was stabbed and this is believed to be an isolated incident.



The campus is currently on lockdown and deputies are actively searching the campus for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/vnxIogm7tO — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) August 31, 2021

APTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A 17-year-old student was killed in a stabbing Tuesday at a Santa Cruz County high school, authorities said.Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies rushed to Aptos High after the student, a senior, was stabbed multiple times on the campus around 2:20 p.m.A Calstar rescue helicopter landed on the campus, while medical crews arrived in ambulances.Authorities locked down the school and began searching for a suspect.Two people were detained, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies later confirmed the suspects are students, one a freshman and the other a senior.Both will be booked into juvenile hall.Aptos is about eight miles south of Santa Cruz.