WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Oakland school shooting that injured 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials from the City of Oakland and the Oakland Unified School District will hold a virtual press conference Thursday morning to follow up on Wednesday's shooting at the King Estate campus.

Six adults were injured Wednesday after a shooting at East Oakland's King Estates Campus which houses multiple schools, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. and say the shooting occurred at the Rudsdale Continuation High School. The campus also houses three other schools - BayTech Charter School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Paramedics transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt.

Three were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland where two are in critical but stable condition and one is stable, officials said.

Another three were transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where one was treated and released, one is pending release and another is in stable condition.

BayTech School posted to Instagram Wednesday night identifying one of the victims as the school's security guard. Officials said thankfully he did not sustain fatal injuries and is expected to survive.

Oakland police say earlier reports from a city councilmember that the majority of the victims are students is not accurate and that they are all adults but are affiliated with the school.

While Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly initially told ABC7 News that this shooting was "probably a targeted event," Oakland police say they are still looking into all possibilities.

At this time, investigators have not released a description of the shooting suspect or suspects but continue their search for those individuals.

Oakland Unified released a statement Wednesday night saying there will be no school on campus Thursday.

ABC7 News spoke to a parent who was on the scene picking up his 4-year-old daughter at the elementary school. "You hear about this happening all the time... it's the closest it's ever got to home. It's a surreal feeling and you panic, you just want to get to your daughter," the parent said. He said that he is fortunate his young daughter is clueless as to what was happening.

Tonyia Carter from Youth ALIVE! spoke to ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez while students waited for their parents at a nearby church.

"We are baffled, we are concerned," said Carter. "Not only that, we are p****d off, because the people who need to be on the ground and in the streets and in the schools are not the ones being funded for this work. So we are p****d off, baffled and everything, because this type of stuff could be intervened. You have to have people in these schools and on these campuses that these kids are relatable to."

According to Rudsdale High's website, many of the enrolled students are immigrants who have recently fled their home countries due of violence. "A majority of them are working to support themselves and their families while also pursuing a high school diploma," the website says. "Due to their migration experiences, our students have faced a lot of trauma."

The students are all between the ages 16 to 21 years old and are navigating systems in the U.S. for the first time as adolescents.

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for Oakland Unified School District, said in a statement that district officials "do not have any information beyond what Oakland police are reporting."

Oakland Unified officials say the shooting was not at Oakland Academy of Knowledge and did not have anything to do with that elementary school.

Community activist Nina Carter is with Youth ALIVE! She is part of the its team of Violence Interrupters, which mediates conflicts between groups and gangs.

Carte says, despite all the rhetoric around school funding, the situation won't change if Oakland students can't relate to those who in charge.

"You have to have in these schools and on these campuses that these kids (can relate to). You can't just have anybody dealing with these types of trauma that these kids face. You have to come from that," explains Carter.

The shootings come a day after Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong announced new measures to tackle gun violence.

"This is a problem. In 2021 and 2022, we have seen almost a doubling of the violent crimes victims that we are seeing here at our facility," says James Jackson, CEO of Alameda Health System.

Three of the victims with the worst injuries were brought to Highland Hospital in Oakland. It's the primary trauma center for Alameda County.

"Something has changed. I am a son of Oakland. I grew up in Oakland. This is not the Oakland I grew up in," says Jackson. "We have got to do differently. We've got to do something better."

"Enough is enough. This must stop!" says Keith Brown, who is president of the Oakland teacher's union, the Oakland Education Association.

He says gun violence isn't limited to Oakland. He calls it a national crisis. He adds, that more investments are needed in students and staff.

"Making sure that we have mental health professionals at all school sites," says Brown, and that "All adults on campus are fully trained and have all of the resources to de-escalate violence in any kind of situation that may happen on campus."

"That anybody who would engage in this, realizes that there is always a better choice to make. This is the wrong choice under any circumstances," says John Sasaki, a spokesperson for the Oakland Unified School District.

Sasaki is calling on city leaders, religious groups and nonprofits to come together to put an end to gun violence.

"This has been a rough year in Oakland, but this doesn't define us. It doesn't define the school district. It doesn't define the city," says Sasaki.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff addressed Wednesday's shooting saying it "shocks the soul - our schools are sanctuaries for our children."

Governor Gavin Newsom also took to Twitter to comment on the gun violence, saying "our kids were in the crossfire" of the "horrifying act of violence."

