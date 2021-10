Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence

For families directly affected by the mass shooting at VTA in San Jose:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, thousands of people are killed or injured as a result of gun violence. For survivors and victims of those tragic events, the impact on them and in the communities where these take place can be immeasurable. We have gathered resources to help those in need. You can find the fully vetted list below:Call: 408-209-8356 or 408-299-23112731 N. 1st Street San Jose, CA 95131Open today (5/26): Noon to 7:00PMOpen tomorrow (5/27): 11:00AM to 7:00PMSupport victims of the VTA tragedy through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources Program . Working Partnerships USA requests you call (408) 809-2122 if you or someone you know was impacted by this mass shooting.The Amalgamated Transit Union has a fund to help workers affected by the shooting. Online donations can be made here The Stanford Blood Center is in need of type O blood. You can make an appointment to donate online or walk in to one of SBC's locations in Menlo Park, Mountain View and Campbell The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39,707 firearm-related deaths in 2019 in the United States. About 30% were homicides. Far more people suffer nonfatal injuries than die. 70 percent of people injured are from assaults.Survivors of assaults may experience long-term consequences, like problems with memory, thinking, emotions, physical disability and chronic mental health conditions due to post-traumatic stress disorder. Mass shootings affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact every day decisions.American Counseling Association offers support following traumatic events. Please also keep an eye on others in the community in need of help.Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year hotline offering immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster.(800) 985-5990Text "" to. For Spanish, text "" toThe Coalition to Stop Gun Violence develops and advocates for evidence-based solutions to reduce gun injury and death in all its forms1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence is a team of volunteers who are committed to helping others.