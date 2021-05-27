Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence

For families directly affected by the mass shooting at VTA in San Jose:
Call: 408-209-8356 or 408-299-2311
Family Assistance Center: American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter
2731 N. 1st Street San Jose, CA 95131
Open today (5/26): Noon to 7:00PM
Open tomorrow (5/27): 11:00AM to 7:00PM
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Support victims of the VTA tragedy through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources Program. Working Partnerships USA requests you call (408) 809-2122 if you or someone you know was impacted by this mass shooting.
The Amalgamated Transit Union has a fund to help workers affected by the shooting. Online donations can be made here.
The Stanford Blood Center is in need of type O blood. You can make an appointment to donate online or walk in to one of SBC's locations in Menlo Park, Mountain View and Campbell.
MORE RESOURCES:
CDC Gun Violence Prevention
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39,707 firearm-related deaths in 2019 in the United States. About 30% were homicides. Far more people suffer nonfatal injuries than die. 70 percent of people injured are from assaults.
Survivors of assaults may experience long-term consequences, like problems with memory, thinking, emotions, physical disability and chronic mental health conditions due to post-traumatic stress disorder. Mass shootings affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact every day decisions.
American Counseling Association
American Counseling Association offers support following traumatic events. Please also keep an eye on others in the community in need of help.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year hotline offering immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. Free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster.
Disaster Distress Hotline:
(800) 985-5990
Text "TalkWithUs" to 66746. For Spanish, text "Hablamos" to 66746
Anti-Defamation League:
How to Talk to Children about Gun Violence
The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence develops and advocates for evidence-based solutions to reduce gun injury and death in all its forms
1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence
1000 Mothers to Prevent Violence is a team of volunteers who are committed to helping others.
NATIONAL RESOURCES:
- The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence
- Giffords Law Center: To Prevent Gun Violence
- Everytown for Gun Safety
- Amnesty International: End Gun Violence
Contact your Local Representatives:
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen
Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.