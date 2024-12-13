Bay Area Host Committee agrees to cover all costs incurred by City of Santa Clara for 2026 World Cup

The Bay Area Host Committee has agreed to cover all costs incurred by the City of Santa Clara for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In less than two years, two of the biggest sporting events in the world are coming to the Bay Area: the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup.

It's a huge deal for the City of Santa Clara but at what cost? We learned that it's actually basically nothing.

It's considered an all-reward, no-risk situation for the city when the 2026 FIFA World Cup will put the eyes of the sports world on the Bay Area.

Santa Clara is one of the 16 cities representing North America.

"The FIFA Men's World Cup is the most watched sporting event in the world," said Santa Clara City Manager Jovan Grogan. "So, it will be a great time, and I know that there are benefits for, not just Santa Clara, but the entire Bay Area region."

Especially financially, where the Bay Area Host Committee projects up to $630 million in economic impact for our area.

But to make money, you have to spend money.

Grogan shared a report at Tuesday's city council meeting about what security and other expenses will actually cost the city.

"Our cost, and we talked about this Tuesday night, are projected to be $45 to $50 million," Grogan said. "One of the things that has been key as part of these negotiations is making sure that all of the city's costs are covered, and we're extremely confident and, frankly, happy, for the deal that we were able to secure."

He's referencing a deal with the Bay Area Host Committee that would cover any and all costs the city may incur.

The proposed agreement also allows for a ticket surcharge to make the city $2 million additionally.

The host committee will also fund required stadium improvements, which could even entice new events to come in the future.

And if the committee cannot cover any costs, the 49ers agreed to foot the rest of the bill.

It is a commitment from the Bay Area Host Committee to make the decision to host these major events worth it.

"It's not just about the event itself. It's about what comes after and how much we can pay it forward," said BAHC CEO & President Zaileen Janmohamed.

The committee hopes to use the World Cup as a way to give back through these financial deals and what they call legacy events outside of the games--their way to build a better Bay Area through sport.

"For us, we need to make sure that the Bay Area shines, it sings, and that the cities all across the nine counties in the Bay Area feel like this could bring value to them," Janmohamed said.

The financial agreement with the city and Bay Area Host Committee will be voted on by the council in January.