High school students get hands-on experience with internships at UCSF Kanbar Center for Simulation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of high school students with San Francisco Unified School District are getting incredible hands-on career experience this summer. They're interning in construction, automotive, and sports careers, and more.

This week, several students are wrapping up their internships at UCSF's Kanbar Center for Simulation and Clinical Skills Lab.

It's not every day that you can help save a life.

These high school students in San Francisco are getting a one-of-a-kind experience.

Thanks to an internship, they are wearing scrubs, practicing life-saving skills that they learned on "sim-man" a talking mannequin at UCSF Kanbar Center for Simulation.

Jarrod Garcia, Angela Cid, and Alysson Valencia are wrapping up their 6-week internship program.

They've learned some remarkable skills.

Garcia is going to be a senior a June Jordan High School.

"I learned out to give chest compressions, effective breaths, how to function an AED-how to do that with adults, infants and all sorts of people," said Garcia.

Cid, a high school senior, hopes to work in the medical field one-day doing ultrasounds.

For now, she's getting a lot of practice with different skills.

"I just drew blood," said Cid. "I just getting it on the second try was really fast. So that was really easy and cool."

These particular interns get trained on CPR skills for about a week and a half. Then they turn around and teach other students.

"We really make it as hands on as we can," said Craig Gawlick, Operations Director at UCSF Kanbar. "They become teachers themselves. They become part of delivering education to other learners that come in thru summer camps."

Right now, Valencia is a junior in high school and one day hopes to deliver babies.

"I'm teaching infancy CPR -babies, airway, compressing and all of that," said Valencia.

SFUSD has about 700 high school students doing internships every summer. They get real-world experience; they get paid and some of them even get college credit.

"Because they come here, after their experience, they want to pursue careers in health care which is incredible because often they have not considered it otherwise," said Genevieve Charbonneau, Education Simulation Educator.

The 6-week summer internships for SFUSD students end this Friday but the lessons are sure to leave a lasting impression.