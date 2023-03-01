At least 1 student stabbed during fight at Santa Rosa high school, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- At least one student was injured by stabbing during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive.

Numerous officers responded to the scene, police said, but the suspect fled the campus.

The fight is still being investigated but police do not believe there is a threat to the community. More information will be released as it becomes available, a Santa Rosa police spokesperson said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.