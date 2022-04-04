Student stabbed at San Jose's Gunderson High School, police say; suspect in custody

2/ Preliminary info is both suspect and victim are students at the school.



Campus Officer was on scene and played an important role coordinating a response and suspect apprehension. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 4, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a student is in custody after stabbing another student at a San Jose high school Monday morning.Officers responded to Gunderson High School around 10:12 a.m. on a report of a fight and a subsequent stabbing. They located a male student with a non-life threatening stab wound.A suspect who is also a student was taken into custody, police say.Police say several students from the high school were involved in the incident.SJPD says an on-campus officer was on the scene and played an important role coordinating the response and apprehending the suspect.