Student stabbed at San Jose's Gunderson High School, police say; suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a student is in custody after stabbing another student at a San Jose high school Monday morning.

Officers responded to Gunderson High School around 10:12 a.m. on a report of a fight and a subsequent stabbing. They located a male student with a non-life threatening stab wound.

A suspect who is also a student was taken into custody, police say.

Police say several students from the high school were involved in the incident.

SJPD says an on-campus officer was on the scene and played an important role coordinating the response and apprehending the suspect.





