Number of crashes at 'turbo roundabout' in South Bay quadrupled but were overall less severe: data

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- A relatively new traffic circle in Hollister has been causing more crashes, but they have been less severe, according to new data.
The "turbo roundabout" is located at the intersection of state routes 156 and 25.
The Mercury News looked at California Highway Patrol traffic data and found crashes nearly quadrupled since the roundabout opened in February of last year. All of them were relatively minor.
In the previous year, there was one death and two severe injuries at the intersection.