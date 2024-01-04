CA's 1st 'turbo roundabout' opens south of Bay Area. Here's how it works

Drivers in San Benito County are navigating a 'turbo' roundabout at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156, between Gilroy and Hollister.

Drivers in San Benito County are navigating a 'turbo' roundabout at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156, between Gilroy and Hollister.

Drivers in San Benito County are navigating a 'turbo' roundabout at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156, between Gilroy and Hollister.

Drivers in San Benito County are navigating a 'turbo' roundabout at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156, between Gilroy and Hollister.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Drivers in San Benito County are navigating through a new and innovative roundabout.

It's called a 'turbo roundabout' and it's designed to improve safety.

It's located at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156, between Gilroy and Hollister.

MORE: Bay Area transit officials exploring plan to charge all drivers to use certain highways

Caltrans said the purpose of the project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection. According to Caltrans, replacing signalized intersections with roundabouts reduces the amount of collisions.

Caltrans made a video for background on the project and instructions for drivers.

You enter similar to a regular roundabout but there are different features within the three lanes including three-inch lane dividers designed to discourage drivers from making lane changes.

Drivers have to choose a lane before entering and then follow signage on where to exit.

Lanes are wide enough for large trucks.

Caltrans said over the next few weeks and weather permitting, they'll be installing overhead signs, striping final lanes and placing pavement markings in order to open all lanes.

This 'turbo' roundabout is the first of its kind in the state.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live