Chinese AI app DeepSeek sends US stocks plunging including Bay Area-based Nvidia

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks dropped sharply Monday morning after a surprise advancement from a Chinese artificial intelligence company, DeepSeek, threatened the aura of invincibility surrounding America's technology industry.

DeepSeek, a one-year-old startup, revealed a stunning capability last week: It presented a ChatGPT-like AI model called R1, which has all the familiar abilities, operating at a fraction of the cost of OpenAI's, Google's or Meta's popular AI models. The company said it had spent just $5.6 million on computing power for its base model, compared with the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars US companies spend on their AI technologies.

That sent shockwaves through markets, in particular the tech sector, on Monday.

The S &P 500 fell by 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged by 2.3%. The Dow was unchanged. Markets were substantially lower earlier in the session, but investors may have judged the sell-off somewhat overdone.

Meta last week said it would spend upward of $65 billion this year on AI development. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, last year said the AI industry would need trillions of dollars in investment to support the development of in-demand chips needed to power the electricity-hungry data centers that run the sector's complex models.

Marc Andreessen, a supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the world's leading tech investors, called DeepSeek "one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I've ever seen," in a post on X.

The stunning achievement from a relatively unknown AI startup becomes even more shocking when considering that the United States for years has worked to restrict the supply of high-power AI chips to China, citing national security concerns. That means DeepSeek was able to achieve its low-cost model on under-powered AI chips.

US tech stocks got hammered Monday morning. Nvidia (NVDA), the leading supplier of AI chips, whose stock more than doubled in each of the past two years, fell 12%. Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), Google's parent company, were also down sharply. Nvidia competitors Marvell, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC all fell sharply, too. Oracle (ORCL), Vertiv, Constellation, NuScale and other data center companies tumbled.

That dragged down the broader stock market, because tech stocks make up a significant chunk of the market - tech constitutes about 45% of the S &P 500, according to Keith Lerner, analyst at Truist.

"The bottom line is the US outperformance has been driven by tech and the lead that US companies have in AI," Lerner said. "The DeepSeek model rollout is leading investors to question the lead that US companies have and how much is being spent and whether that spending will lead to profits (or overspending)."

This week kicks off a series of tech companies reporting earnings, so their response to the DeepSeek stunner could lead to tumultuous market movements in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, investors are taking a closer look at Chinese AI companies.

"Chinese tech companies, including new entrants like DeepSeek, are trading at significant discounts due to geopolitical concerns and weaker global demand," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. "DeepSeek's rise could spark renewed investor interest in undervalued Chinese AI companies, providing an alternative growth story."