Port of Oakland votes to rename airport 2nd time in a year, but SFO thinks it doesn't fly

For the second time in just a year, the Port of Oakland voted "yes" on Thursday to a new name, calling it Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland airport leaders say they need to attract more travelers and they think a rebrand will help, but the name of the airport is once again, up in the air.

The last name change got them sued by San Francisco and this one sounds pretty similar.

They've changed it from the Oakland International Airport to the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, then San Francisco sued, and the signs came down.

Tara: "What do you think about this back and forth, the name changing of the airport here?"

Lynn Yarris, East Bay resident: "I think it's silly? It's Oakland. Be proud of it."

Martha Lynch, East Bay resident: "It's the Oakland Airport. It's always been that way. We would like it to stay that way."

Cecilia Lara, Manteca resident: "I just think it's a little funny because they went from one name, which I believe it was the San Francisco Oakland. And then the second one, is just now Oakland San Francisco, and it's basically the same thing. They just flipped it."

Mahi Jariwala, Danville resident: "I think it would just be confusing for people that are, you know, choosing to fly in or out of the airport because it's so similar in name to that's the whole."

The Port of Oakland believes the rebranding will help draw in more travelers by emphasizing its access to the greater Bay Area.

Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo praises the Port.

"This is truly a welcoming to Oakland. To the Oakland San Francisco Bay Area Airport, so I want to appreciate your support and continue to welcome people and support the community and I'm in full support of the name change being proposed," said Councilmember Gallo.

While a representative for SFO and the City of San Francisco pushed back.

"The Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport is just more of the same," said Doug Yakel, SFO public information officer: "If the port is genuinely motivated by concerns that travelers are unaware of Oakland's location, there are many ways they can educate the public that doesn't sow confusion and capitalize on San Francisco's brand."