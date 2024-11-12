Oakland airport told to stop using new name amid SFO trademark pushback

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco has won the battle over the renaming of the Oakland International Airport, at least for now.

A judge issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday for the airport to stop using the name "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport."

Court documents show the judge determined San Francisco will suffer irreparable harm because the airport violates the city's trademark for SFO.

The judge has ordered the Port of Oakland, which controls the airport, to stop using the name immediately.

That includes on any promotion or products associated with the airport.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.