Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao demands FBI tell public she is not target of corruption investigation

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's attorneys say they sent a letter demanding that the FBI tell the public she is not their target.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is slamming the FBI raid on her house -- and once again claims her innocence.

Thao's attorneys confirmed to ABC7 News Thursday morning that they sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney's office, demanding that the FBI tell the public she is not their target.

This was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, in an interview with Thao.

The mayor, who is under recall, claims the FBI has already told her attorney she is not the primary target of the investigation.

Several months ago, federal agents raided the Oakland mayor's home as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

The FBI has not commented on the raid or responded to the letter sent by Thao's attorney.

Thao says the public deserves to know what the investigation is about -- before the recall vote next month.