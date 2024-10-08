Oakland NAACP backs recall of Mayor Thao; her supporters call it an attack

The Oakland NAACP announced on Monday that the group is backing efforts to recall Mayor Sheng Thao.

The Oakland NAACP announced on Monday that the group is backing efforts to recall Mayor Sheng Thao.

The Oakland NAACP announced on Monday that the group is backing efforts to recall Mayor Sheng Thao.

The Oakland NAACP announced on Monday that the group is backing efforts to recall Mayor Sheng Thao.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There is more heat piling up against Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. On Monday, the Oakland NAACP announced the group is backing efforts to recall her.

In less than a month, Oakland residents will get to decide the fate of Mayor Thao.

Campaigns "for" and "against" the recall of Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao are intensifying.

The Oakland chapter of the NAACP announced their official stance on the recall effort.

"We, the concerned citizens, therefore demand you recall for the sake of our city's future," said Brenda Harbin-Forte, retired Oakland judge. "You lack the competency, credibility, judgement and ability to lead what was once a great American city."

This announcement comes a day after Mayor Sheng Thao launched her campaign against the recall joined by about 30 supporters and local leaders.

MORE: Oakland Mayor Thao says recall campaign will cost taxpayers millions amid possible budget cuts

"It seems like this was a very strategic, planned press conference that they had today to try to debug any support that the mayor had in coming out," said Chaney Turner, California Democratic Assembly Delegate District 18. "The recall is an attack against the mayor."

Members of the NAACP listed public safety, the yearlong search for a new police chief, and a decline in business as reasons for their lack of trust in her abilities.

"Our business community many in our community, many working people we are suffering," said Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Thao's supporters categorize the recall as an attack.

"I don't believe that this recall is fair, and it was not led by the people of Oakland. You have the majority of the funding - pretty much over 80% of the funding for the recall is coming from landlords, tech developers and people who want to further gentrify Oakland," said Turner.

Several members of the NAACP expressed concern over Mayor Thao's history of missing deadlines.

MORE: Audit: Absent leadership, poor communication led to Oakland missing out on $15 million grant

"When governor Gavin Newsom offered a retail theft grant to help Oakland deal with the rise in crime rate, the mayor's incompetently missed the filing deadline for the grant," said Patrice Wall with the NAACP Oakland branch.

Recently, Mayor Thao failed to file a counter argument on the voter guide for voters to see her reasons as to why she should keep her job. Her team responding:

"The Mayor has been busy doing her job. Reducing crime. Increasing foot traffic in Oakland. Building affordable homes. Cleaning our streets and parks. Bringing the Ballers to West Oakland. We know Oakland voters want her focused on improving quality of life and that's what she's been doing."

We looked at the data. Despite groups pointing to an increase in crime. Theft numbers over the last 12 months are down 36% compared to the yearly average over the last three years, according to Oakland police.

The recall movement against Mayor Sheng Thao has collected more than 40,000 signatures.

Voters will decide in November.