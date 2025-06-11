Oakland moves forward with plan for speed cameras as part of pilot program

Oakland's Public Works and Transportation committee gave pending authorization to move forward with plans to install speed cameras around the city.

Oakland's Public Works and Transportation committee gave pending authorization to move forward with plans to install speed cameras around the city.

Oakland's Public Works and Transportation committee gave pending authorization to move forward with plans to install speed cameras around the city.

Oakland's Public Works and Transportation committee gave pending authorization to move forward with plans to install speed cameras around the city.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is one step closer to following San Francisco's footsteps when it comes to installing speed cameras to improve public safety.

Oakland's Public Works and Transportation committee gave pending authorization to move forward with plans to install speed cameras around the city from the same vendor San Francisco used. There, 33 cameras are now operating in a 60-day window of issuing warnings before enforcement begins in August. Assembly Bill 645 permits Oakland to install 18 cameras as part of a pilot program; two are in North Oakland, five in downtown Oakland, four near Fruitvale, one on MacArthur and another six near 73rd and 98th avenues.

"We do a lot of talking, we do a lot of complaining and blaming - but at the end of the day Oakland needs to get back to having safe streets," Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.

One of the cameras would go up on Claremont Ave. where the city estimated over 600 people per day drive more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 30 mph, and it would be subject to a ticket by mail based on the license plate on their car. Fines start at $50 for those driving more than 11 miles per hour over the limit.

"There are people who speed especially at night, and it's like the autobahn," one Oakland resident said.

MORE: CHP rolling out new fleet of stealthy vehicles to target 'video game-styled' reckless driving

"It's really scary sometimes when you cross the street. I've almost been hit a couple times on Claremont out walking my dog," another Oakland resident said.

But others say it's an invasion of privacy, question the validity of getting a ticket based on a photo of your license plate if you're not driving.

"We're headed toward a European model like London where there's a camera on every corner and they know every move you make," Oakland resident Roy Grigsby said.

A lot of revenue could be generated by the cameras. For instance, a city estimate for a proposed speed camera on Hegenberger Rd. shows 10,000 vehicles exceed the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour by more than 10 miles per hour on a daily basis.

"Any revenue the program generates beyond the cost of running the program needs to be reinvested into traffic calming. Oakland's city council will take a final vote next week. Then the installation would begin with enforcement starting by the end of the year," Oakland program manager Craig Rafael said.