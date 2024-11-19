The new report says first quarter numbers show that 'immediate action is necessary'

Oakland officials to look at possible budget cuts in light of new report; could be $100M in the red

OAKALAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This week, the Oakland City Council will decide on whether or not to make massive budget cuts.

There was a thought that money from the Coliseum sale would help keep them above the red, but that hasn't happened.

The new report says that first quarter numbers show that "immediate action is necessary" when it comes to balancing Oakland's General Purpose Fund.

Basically saying that if Oakland doesn't make changes to their budget now, by next summer, they'll be nearly $100 million in the red.

They would then be required to declare a fiscal emergency.

At Oakland's finance committee meeting on Tuesday, staff acknowledged that budget cuts are already underway - cuts estimated at $63 million.

Antoinette Blue is a 911 dispatcher in Oakland who heads the SEIU 1021 City of Oakland Chapter. She says they can't take more cuts.

"Further cuts are going to make it increasingly harder and it's no mistake right now with this political climate, it's hard and it's gonna get harder," says Blue.

Seth Olyer is vice president of Oakland Firefighter's Local 55 union. His thoughts echo those of Blue.

"We have no fat to cut. We are down to the bone, every fire engine right now is running ragged. Phone rings 100,000 times a year at the fire dispatch center and we answer every single call for service," says Olyer.

There was a belief that the sale of the Coliseum site would balance the budget, but so far that hasn't happened because Alameda County has yet to approve the sale of its portion of the property.

In the report the Oakland Director of Finance writes, "it would be fiscally irresponsible to rely on funds from any property sale (including the Coliseum) until after the sale is completed, cash is received by the City and title is transferred."

Olyer believes there are other areas to cut where first responders wouldn't be affected.

"There's definitely some uncollected business taxes that are out there in the tens of millions of dollars," says Olyer.

Blue believes the higher-ups need to take major cuts.

"Executives, directors, whoever! It's time they need to start taking a hit as well, taking concessions as well, you can't put this all on the individuals who actually do the work," said Blue.

As to what route the city will go, that will be discussed Tuesday at the Oakland City Council meeting.

During her State of the City address, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao took time to talk about some of the city's most pressing issues, including safety,

A media advisory was released Sunday night:

City workers will gather in front of Oakland City Hall to hold a press conference against the proposed budget cuts and unveil an alternative vision for Oakland's financial sustainability.

Who: SEIU 1021, IAFF Local 55, IFPTE Local 21, IBEW Local 1245

What: Press conference and launch of the union coalition's plan for Oakland's budget

When: Monday, November 18, 10:00 AM

Where: Oakland City Hall front steps, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza