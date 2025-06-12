Oakland passes $4.2 billion 'back to basics' budget, erasing record deficit

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Wednesday, the city of Oakland passed a $4.2 billion budget, aimed at funding core city services.

Council members are calling the spending plan a "back to the basics" budget.

It will keep all 25 Oakland fire stations open, protect police staffing, fund programs to fight blight and illegal dumping, and provide homeless services to clear encampments.

The budget erases a record $265 million structural deficit over the next two years.

"We very quickly came to the idea that we need to do fewer things," Oakland City Councilmember Zac Unger said. "But we need to do those things very well. In particular, those are public safety, safe streets, blight, infrasturcture and economic development."

There will be cutbacks, including eliminating one of the six planned police academies.

Hiring freezes and pay cuts for new employees will also be implemented.