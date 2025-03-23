Historic night for Oakland Roots with sell-out crowd at 1st home game at Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Roots made history with their opening kick at - their first-ever home game at the Oakland Coliseum to the chants of a sell-out crowd.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- History was made in the Bay Area on Saturday.

Four minutes in, and San Antonio FC was the first to score.

But Oakland Roots wasted no time. Minutes later - scoring their first ever goal at the coliseum.

"I like the exciting goal by the bicycle kick. But we need to get better on defensive," said 10-year-old Diego Jauregui.

"There has been some dangerous parts, and a lot of teams have almost been scored on," said 10-year-old Mateo Jauregui.

The hometown crowd didn't disappoint, backing their team from start to finish. Many are roots fans for sure. But many were also here to connect with their Oakland roots.

"It's really wonderful. To finally hear people say, 'Let's go Oakland,'" said Sandra Ramos, Oakland resident. "We haven't heard that in years. It's just so exciting."

"Oakland is a sports town. And our teams left. They left their fans. And it's nice to have a team that is rooted in Oakland, where fans have invested in the team. They are co-owners with the team. This is our team," said Richard Thompson, Oakland resident.

Many fans dressed in green and gold. A throwback to the Oakland A's.

"It's really awesome because I thought I was never going to be able to come back since (the A's Moved)," said C Nevaeh Marin from Hayward. "It brings good memories to come back."

The Oakland Roots lost to San Antonio FC, 2 to 1. And are off to a 0-3 start. But the fans know - Saturday night - they still witnessed history.

"Everyone has been telling me this is actually history in the making because this is the first time this has happened here, right?," said Chanelle Ramsubick, Oakland resident.

"So this is why I wanted to be a part of it. I knew that, if history is happening, I want to see what it looks like."

The Oakland Roots host Las Vegas next week.