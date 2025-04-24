Oakland Unified school board approves 'voluntary separation agreement' with superintendent

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District board approved a "voluntary separation agreement" with Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell on Wednesday night.

This comes a week after Oakland Unified School Board Member and former President, Mike Hutchinson, raised concerns about discussions in closed-door sessions, which puts him at risk of violating the Brown Act.

Hutchinson claims that during a closed-door session during last week's meeting action was taken to begin an immediate search for a new superintendent on July 1 and to begin negotiations for a payout for Johnson-Trammell, effectively forcing her out at the end of June.

Johnson-Trammell's current contract goes through 2027. In it, she is already set to transition out of the day-to-day responsibilities beginning next school year.

Hutchinson spoke with ABC7 News on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

"My big concern for (Wednesday) night's meeting is the school board majority is going to finish the work that they have started, out of the blue, over the last month, and force our Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, out of office at the end of June," says Hutchinson.

He is also concerned that the board is doing this without a plan in place for a new superintendent.

"And this is really going to leave the district is a difficult situation of trying to replace our long-tenured superintendent in two months," says Hutchison.

As for the School Board President, Jennifer Brouhard, she disagred with Hutchinson's speculation.

In a statement to ABC7 News, Brouhard wrote: "This wrong information creates chaos and uncertainty for our staff, students, and families. We, both the board and the media, should not be a part of promoting this chaos."

