OUSD superintendent makes final address as controversial 'voluntary separation' causes confusion

Oakland Unified Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On the last day of school for Oakland Unified students, Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

She wouldn't say much about it, though.

"Without violating closed session, which our director of communication emphasized before the start of the press conference, just where we have to be aligned in terms of what it takes to continue to sustain financial stability, right, to get to the academic outcomes that I've talked about in great detail," Dr. Johnson-Trammell said. "So, if we're not on the same page, then it's time to respectfully part ways."

RELATED: Oakland Unified school board approves 'voluntary separation agreement' with superintendent

The Oakland Unified School District board approved a "voluntary separation agreement" with Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

She did, however, tout her accomplishments during her eight years as leader of the district, including rising graduation rates and declining dropout rates.

"Under my leadership, OUSD has successfully exited both fiscal and academic oversight," Dr. Johnson-Trammell said. "Seven of eight historically underperforming student groups have made measurable progress, but sustaining this momentum requires steady, intentional leadership."

Board member Mike Hutchinson has been critical of this decision to part with Dr. Johnson-Trammell.

Hutchinson raised concerns about discussions in closed-door sessions, which puts him at risk of violating the Brown Act.

This comes less than a year after the Oakland Unified School Board signed their superintendent to a contract extension.

RELATED: Oakland Unified board member raises concerns of possible ouster of superintendent at meeting

"This all happened in closed session, behind closed doors, so the school board majority, and this was a 4-3 vote, has not been forced to publicly give any reason, because the truth of the matter is, they don't have a reason," Hutchinson said.

Oakland NAACP wrote a letter to the board, expressing disappointment of Dr. Johnson-Trammell's departure.

"No one knows what's going on," said Cynthia Adams, NAACP Oakland Branch President. "No one. The parents don't know what's going on. The teachers do not know what's going on, and the community does not know what's going on, so it's very important to make sure that everybody knows what's going on behind that door."

When asked what's next, Dr. Johnson-Trammell said rest and that she's not worried about employment. She wouldn't stay if she's staying in the area.

Her last day is June 30.