SF's iconic LGBTQ+ nightclub Oasis to close its doors: Here's how legacy will continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An iconic San Francisco nightclub will be closing after more than a decade.

Oasis Nightclub will be closing its doors on January 1, 2026, according D'Arcy Drollinger, owner and artistic director of Oasis and the City of San Francisco's first Drag Laureate.

"Life is about transformation," said Drollinger. "We transformed a historic building into a safe, joyful, and groundbreaking space for queer art and nightlife. Now, it's time to transform again. This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but also one filled with hope for what comes next," she said in a press release on Monday.

The LGBTQ+ nightclub located at 11th and Folsom in San Francisco's SOMA district, opened on New Year's Eve in 2014. Drollinger said the business has faced rising operational costs and a declining post-pandemic attendance which resulted at a financial loss for some time.

She then had to make the heartbreaking, "but necessary decision to close its brick-and-mortar location."

"The hardest part of all of this is losing a physical space that means so much to so many people," says Snaxx, Director of Programs and Staff, in the press release.

Its last day open is December 31.

But good news,Oasis Arts, its nonprofit film and video production studio will continue, Drollinger said. "With a renewed focus on presenting work in other venues across the Bay Area, Oasis will continue to celebrate

and elevate queer artistry without the limitations of a single location."

"By closing the doors of the club, we're opening up a world of new possibilities," Drollinger said.