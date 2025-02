Officers shoot and kill man stabbing family member in Concord, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after Concord police shot and killed a man who they say stabbed a family member Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Natoma Drive, near Willow Pass Road.

Police say when they got to the scene, a man was actively stabbing a family member.

Officers opened fire, killing the man with the knife.

The stabbing victim is hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the stabbing.