Flower shop targeted by arsonist aims to make unforgettable Oscar Sunday

As the 2025 Oscars approaches, Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks, California is gearing up to help create elaborate floral arrangements for the event.

As the 2025 Oscars approaches, Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks, California is gearing up to help create elaborate floral arrangements for the event.

As the 2025 Oscars approaches, Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks, California is gearing up to help create elaborate floral arrangements for the event.

As the 2025 Oscars approaches, Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks, California is gearing up to help create elaborate floral arrangements for the event.

LOS ANGELES -- Crews have already started dressing up the Dolby Theatre, where just days from now, the 2025 Oscar winners will be handed their awards.

As Hollywood's biggest night approaches, Mark's Garden in Sherman Oaks, California is gearing up to help create elaborate floral arrangements for the event.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

"It's like Hollywood's biggest night, so it's always an honor to be included in whatever way," said Michael Uncapher, owner and creative director of Mark's Garden. "Just to be there, to see the effects of your work on TV, it's really great to see."

For years, Uncapher has been transforming venues with his artful floral designs. From the Dolby Theatre to the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the local flower shop has been creating breathtaking arrangements for Hollywood's biggest nights.

"There's a lead set designer for the Oscars and really it comes from their vision," he said. "There's specific parameters that you kind of have to work with. Last year we focused on dressing rooms and artist entrance and things like that. So last year was very sculptural and almost pave floral elements."

Last year, a stunning display of hundreds of red roses framed the artist entrance. While this year's arrangements remains a well-kept secret, Uncapher says it will be nothing short of spectacular.

OSCARS 2025: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Oscars

This work comes as Mark's Garden continues to overcome a huge challenge. Two years ago, the shop was targeted by an arsonist. But despite that setback, the business has continued to thrive.

"They burnt the shop down and we've really been rebuilding since that time," said Uncapher,. "With permits and processing it just takes time to even break ground."

Although construction of the shop won't be completed until may, the owner remains determined to make Oscar Sunday an unforgettable sight to see.

"We've been really finding things to make it all work," he said. "We're kind of the final layer of the whole project which brings the element to life and makes it more of a diverse feeling."

As the Academy Awards countdown continues, Uncapher and his team will be working tirelessly behind the scenes starting Wednesday, ensuring every detail is perfect for the big day.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.