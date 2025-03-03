Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Kieran Culkin has won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 97th Academy Awards.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Culkin was nominated for his role as Benji Kaplan in "A Real Pain."

This is Culkin's first Oscar nomination and win.

"A Real Pain" is inspired by the movie's writer, director and co-star Jesse Eisenberg's own story and it follows mismatched cousins touring Poland to honor their land grandmother.

Eisenberg previously said he cast Culkin without auditioning him.

Eisenberg said it has been wonderful to see Culkin getting praise for the role.

"Oh, it's the greatest thing in the world," Eisenberg said.

