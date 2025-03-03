Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison wins Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards

Mikey Madison wins the Oscar for Best Actress for "Anora" at the 2025 Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Mikey Madison has won the award for Best Actress In A Leading Role at the 97th Academy Awards.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Madison's performance as Ani, a young sex worker, in the Sean Baker-directed film "Anora," earned her her first Oscar nomination.

For "Anora," Madison learned Russian, visited strip clubs and studied the Brooklyn accent to authentically portray her character.

In the film, Ani gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Her fairytale ending crumbles when her husband's parents set out to get the marriage annulled.

Madison described how the role of Ani has changed her life while speaking to "Good Morning America" at the National Board of Review Gala in January. "I think it really evolved the way that I work as an artist and how I want to approach future projects or characters in the future," she said.

"Anora" received a total of six nominations for the 2025 Oscars.

Madison beat out Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked"; Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez"; Demi Moore for "The Substance"; and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here,"

"Anora" also won several awards leading up to Hollywood's biggest night, including the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards, and Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards.

