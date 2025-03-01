Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties talk regional influence: 'I love Oakland so much'

Several Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties share how the region has influenced their careers and work.

Several Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties share how the region has influenced their careers and work.

Several Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties share how the region has influenced their careers and work.

Several Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties share how the region has influenced their careers and work.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Celebrities and stars are heading to Hollywood, and ABC7 News is showcasing the many with ties to the Bay Area. Several of this year's Oscars nominees reflected on how the region has had a hand in their success.

"Very significant movements came out of the Bay Area," Sugarcane director, Julian Brave NoiseCat told ABC7 News. "The Black Panthers, the Chicano movement, the Farmworkers. And for native people, you know... there was the occupation of Alcatraz. Which was in many ways a starting point for native rights here in the United States and globally. And that was the history and the culture that I grew up in."

IMMERSIVE: On The Red Carpet at the Oscars

"And it deeply shaped my perspective and who I am," he added. "I love Oakland so much."

Oakland's own NoiseCat received his first Oscars directing nod for his work on the deeply personal documentary Sugarcane.

His film is up for Best Documentary Feature. NoiseCat shared his pride for his Bay Area upbringing.

"I love my city," he said. "I love the place I grew up. I hope that more people continue to make this type of work. From native backgrounds and from all backgrounds that aren't represented well in this industry."

In that same category, NoiseCat is up against Palo Alto native Brendan Bellomo.

Bellomo is nominated for his work on the documentary Porcelain War.

RELATED: 'Wicked' director grew up around dad's world-famous Bay Area Chinese restaurant

Meantime, San Francisco-born Monica Barbaro is being recognized for her portrayal of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

But it is known that she grew up in Marin and is a Tamalpais High School graduate.

"To make a film that is this well received is like a huge gift," Barbaro told reporters. "And God, I'm just so proud of everyone in it and I'm so proud of the film itself. And I like the film, and that's the best thing ever."

The team behind A Complete Unknown includes Arianne Phillips, who got a nod for Costume Design. Phillips attended El Molino High School in Forestville... and claims Santa Cruz as her hometown.

Elsewhere, after graduating college, Colman Domingo moved to San Francisco and began acting in theater productions. Now, he's up for Actor in a Leading Role for the American prison drama, Sing Sing.

OSCARS 2025: How and where to watch

Part of the wickedly talented team behind Wicked: Part One is Digital Effects Supervisor Pablo Helman and Animations Supervisor David Shirk. Both spent time talking about their love of the Bay Area. The two have spent more than 20 years as residents of the region.

"It's just a relaxed atmosphere, you know, a creative community," Helman shared. "It's been great."

Shirk said, "There's such a thriving community of people that love cinema and work on cinema. And there's something - I don't know - something in the air here."

"I don't know what it is, but it's a great environment to work in and collaborate in," he continued.

Can't forget, Wicked itself opened in May 2003 at the Curran Theater in San Francisco.