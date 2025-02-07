Oscars 2025: Watch 'On The Red Carpet: And the Nominees Are...'

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

LOS ANGELES -- On the Red Carpet is celebrating this year's Oscar nominees with a new special, "On The Red Carpet: And the Nominees Are...," which features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

"Emilia Pérez" has made Oscar history, nabbing 13 nominations, the most of any film this year, and the most ever for a non-English language movie.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

The film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón is now the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

"For me the most important thing is the possibility to change a little this world, Gascón told On The Red Carpet about her historic nomination.

With "Emilia Pérez" and "Wicked" both up for best picture, it's the first time two musicals have competed for The Academy's top honor since 1968.

OSCARS 2025: Here are your 1st-time Oscar nominees

And it's the first time ever four Latine actors have been nominated in the same year: Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing," Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here," Zoe Saldaña for "Emilia Pérez" and Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown."

Meanwhile, the star of "A Complete Unknown," 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet, has become the youngest actor since James Dean to be nominated for best lead actor twice.

Chalamet plays music icon Bob Dylan in the film, and told On The Red Carpet how much it meant to him that Dylan himself approved of his performance.

" [ It was ] a huge moment of affirmation," Chalamet said. "Huge because he's a man of few words. I've probably already said more words in this interview than he's said his whole life. And you know that moment of affirmation, you know when you're a young artist, you're kind of jumping off a mountain. So when one of these greats sort of looks down from the mountain top and pats you on the back in some way regardless of the movie, it was a great feeling."

OSCARS 2025: How to watch all 10 films nominated for best picture

The new On The Red Carpet special also includes interviews with Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo and more.

Plus, first-time Oscar host Conan O'Brien talks about his plans for the show and how the tone may be different this year in light of the recent fires across Southern California.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet: And the Nominees Are...," in the video player above.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.