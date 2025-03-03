Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards

Zoe Saldaña wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Emilia Pérez" at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Zoe Saldaña wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Emilia Pérez" at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Zoe Saldaña wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Emilia Pérez" at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Zoe Saldaña wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Emilia Pérez" at the 2025 Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Zoe Saldaña has won the award for Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the 97th Academy Awards.

Live Updates: Biggest moments from 97th Academy Awards and Oscar after parties

Saldaña was nominated for her role as Rita Moro Castro in "Emilia Pérez." This is Saldaña's first Oscar nomination and win.

During her acceptance speech, Saldaña said she is a "proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands." She previously told reporters she was able to personalize her character, Rita, by incorporating her own experiences as a daughter of immigrants.

Saldaña also said during her speech she is the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar, "and I know I will not be the last."

Saldaña won supporting actress prizes from all the major Oscar precursor awards: Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, BAFTAs and SAG.

Saldaña is the third Latina to win the award, but she is the first to win for not playing Anita in "West Side Story." Rita Moreno and Ariana Debose both previously won the Oscar for playing Anita.

Saldaña beat out Monica Barbaro in "A Complete Unknown"; Ariana Grande in "Wicked"; Felicity Jones in "The Brutalist"; and Isabella Rossellini in "Conclave."