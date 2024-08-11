Outside Lands offers wide variety of Bay Area experiences | Here's a look at day 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People poured into San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Saturday for the second day of Outside Lands.

"This is my first time back at Outside Land since, I think 2018, so I just haven't been for a while. And it's a hometown festival, so I wanted to come check it out," said Drake Newkirk, San Francisco Resident.

The three-day music festival is expected to draw 75,000 people each day, along with expected traffic delays.

"Thankfully I use public transportation, which is always a great tool when living in the Bay Area," said San Jose resident John Castaneda.

From chefs to hat makers and much more, hundreds of local vendors took their own center stage.

"They do a really good job of trying to curate and source folks who are truly local, who are truly doing something creative," said Yaeir Hever, with Hampui Hats.

And getting creative is exactly what they're doing at Charles Chocolates.

"We make things that we don't make during the year," said Chuck Siegel, founder of Charles Chocolates. "The hot chocolate, the sundaes, the s'mores. And we get to spend three days in the park feeding people listening to live music. It's awesome."

"We're just happy to be included and invited and expose our brands to different demographics, different people, all walks of life," said Stephanie Brereton from Three Sticks & Head High, one of more than 30 wineries featuring over 100 wines at the festival.

"It's great for wineries that are in the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Santa Cruz, to actually meet their audience or meet a new audience and then have that translated into a tasting room visit, which is what these wineries really need right now," said Peter Eastlake, Curator of Wine Lands for Outside Lands.

"My family's brand Brick and Mortar -- where I run production at the winery -- is pouring in the bubble booth up in Wine Lands," said Elliot Davis. "So I get the privilege of standing behind the bar, pouring bubbles for all these lovely people, and then coming out and enjoying the festival."