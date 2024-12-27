Parents of OpenAI whistleblower hire private investigator after his SF death: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The parents of a former OpenAI researcher who was found dead in a San Francisco apartment have hired an independent investigator to determine his cause of death. He was known for being a whistleblower.

Mercury News reported the new updates after police found the body of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji on November 26 during a well-being check.

The Medical Examiner says Balaji died by suicide and there are no signs of foul play, but his parents Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy have doubts and have hired an expert to perform an independent autopsy.

Balaji died just three months after publicly accusing OpenAI of violating U.S. copyright law while developing ChatGPT.

His information was expected to play a key part in lawsuits against the company.

OpenAI has said all of its work is legal under fair use laws.

Balaji worked at OpenAI for nearly four years before quitting in August. He was well-regarded by colleagues at the San Francisco company, where a co-founder this week called him one of OpenAI's strongest contributors who was essential to developing some of its products.

"We are devastated to learn of this incredibly sad news and our hearts go out to Suchir's loved ones during this difficult time," said a statement from OpenAI.

His parents said they are still seeking answers, describing their son as a "happy, smart and brave young man" who loved to hike and recently returned from a trip with friends.

Balaji grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and first arrived at the fledgling AI research lab for a 2018 summer internship while studying computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. He returned a few years later to work at OpenAI, where one of his first projects, called WebGPT, helped pave the way for ChatGPT.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report