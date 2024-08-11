Olympic gold win makes Stephen Curry 5th NBA player in history with this unique achievement

Kevin Durant also made history as the 1st men's basketball player to win 4 gold medals

PARIS (KGO) -- Team USA men's basketball took home the gold on Saturday with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr at the helm.

Stephen Curry has said for years he wanted to win a gold medal, and he is now an Olympic champion for the first time.

Curry ended the night with eight 3-pointers and 24 points -- four of them in one two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter -- hitting his famous "night night" pose after the dagger.

Team USA beat the host team France 98-87 for their fifth straight gold.

This win puts Curry in the books as the fifth NBA player in history to win at least four NBA Championships, two Most Valuable Player Awards and an Olympic gold medal. He joins LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Bill Russell.

Additionally, he is the fifth Golden State player to win a gold medal as part of Team USA, along with current teammate Draymond Green and former Warriors Kevin Durant, Chris Mullin and Klay Thompson.

Golden State is one of three NBA franchises, along with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, to have five different players win Olympic gold with Team USA while on the team's roster.