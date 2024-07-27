Park Fire: Bay Area sending resources to battle NorCal wildfire that burned more than 348,000 acres

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) -- New video Friday shows the devastation being caused by the Park Fire.

As of Saturday at 11:20 a.m., the wildfire has burned 348,370 acres in Butte County and Tehama County and is 0% contained.

The fire has exploded in size since beginning Wednesday and is burning just outside Chico- not far from where the Camp Fire burned just six years ago.

That fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The new blaze bringing back old fears from that time for local residents- many of whom are still recovering.

"We've got our home and we've been working on it a lot lately, fixing it up. And it's just we're on the verge of maybe losing all that," said resident Tim Ferguson.

With containment still hovering near 0%, several fire departments here in the Bay Area have sent assistance up north.

That includes the Santa Rosa Fire Department- who shared video from the front lines.

"Up in that area currently you're having those 100-degree temperatures. Very low relative humidity. So very dry, hot. A lot of steep, rugged terrain. So getting access to some of those areas is very difficult," said Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesperson Will Powers.

Authorities believe the fire may have been set intentionally, and a suspect is now in custody.

"Whether it's intentional or unintentional or accidental or whatever it may be, we still attack it the same. Our biggest concern is fire and life safety," Powers said.

In addition to Santa Rosa, the San Francisco Fire Department tells ABC7 News they too are trying to help.

Lt. Mariano Elias says in addition to resources sent up on Thursday, the department deployed six more firefighters Friday night.

With a long fight ahead of everyone, Lt. Elias says the fire is a good reminder for everyone to be prepared.

"If you do have to leave in an instance, do you have a full tank of gas in your vehicle? Can you get out? What is the quickest way to get out from the area?" said Lt. Elias.

And for those directly impacted by this growing fire, some locals like James say all they can do is hope for the best.

"People, as a faith-based person, you pray a lot. You pray for other people and not just for yourself and what you need."