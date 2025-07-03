Person killed in southern California house explosion; fireworks suspected: officials

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- A person was killed after an explosion at a Simi Valley, California home on Thursday, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The explosion was possibly caused by fireworks, the fire department said.

The explosion happened in the garage of the home. The flames then spread into the attic and the main home.

No details were released about the person killed in the explosion.

The fire department said crews are continuing to extinguish the fire.

An investigation into the explosion is underway.

No other details were released.