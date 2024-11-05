PG&E power shutoffs, Red Flag Warning could impact voting locations

At least two polling locations could shut down due to PG&E's power shutoff. While the Red Flag Warning has already forced the closure of location.

PG&E power shutoffs could impact voting locations At least two polling locations could shut down due to PG&E's power shutoff. While the Red Flag Warning has already forced the closure of location.

PG&E power shutoffs could impact voting locations At least two polling locations could shut down due to PG&E's power shutoff. While the Red Flag Warning has already forced the closure of location.

PG&E power shutoffs could impact voting locations At least two polling locations could shut down due to PG&E's power shutoff. While the Red Flag Warning has already forced the closure of location.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E notified 15,000 customers on Sunday that they could experience power shutoffs due to dry and windy weather this week.

On Monday, the utility notified even more customers they could see their power cut.

Despite rain last week, extremely dry air has essentially dried out the vegetation again

VOTER GUIDE: Everything to know about CA propositions, how to vote, key dates and deadlines

So fire season isn't over.

PG &E is taking this week's November fire danger potential seriously as they warned of potential power shutoffs including parts of Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Solano counties starting Tuesday evening around 8:00 p.m.

"This potential PSPS event is actually the strongest pressure gradient difference- which really drives the wind and drives the dry conditions since 2021," said Vice President of PG &E's North Coast region Dave Canny.

The power shutoffs could happen right after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and continue through the peak wind event forecast for Wednesday.

The two polling places that could be affected are in Middletown in Lake County and in Los Gatos in the South Bay.

RELATED: PG &E may shut off power to parts of Bay Area on Election Day due to high winds, dry conditions

"There are only two polling locations that are currently forecasted and we don't anticipate needing to shut off power til after the polls close. But just in case and out of an abundance of caution we are providing back up generations just to make sure elections proceed," said Canny.

PG &E is also setting up 23 customer resource centers where customers can plug in and charge phones during the wind event.

"If we do see power outages that affect polling places, there can be emergency measures taken to extend voting by an hour or two to make sure people who are there have a chance to cast their ballot," said San Jose State University Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson.

The Red Flag Warning is also impacting polling locations.

Alameda County Registrar of Voters officials announced Monday night that the Joaquin Miller Center Vote Center on Sanborn Drive will be closed Tuesday due to that warning.

The nearest vote center is Montera Middle School and the nearest ballot drop box is Woodminster Market.

It's highly unusual for weather to impact California voters, who can vote early by mail or by dropping off a ballot.

As long as ballots are postmarked by Tuesday, the vote will count if it's received within seven days.