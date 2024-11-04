PG&E can shut off power in parts of Bay Area as soon as Election Day due to high fire danger

PG&E says about 15,000 customers in 17 counties may have their power shut off this week because of high winds and dry conditions.

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG &E says about 15,000 customers in 17 counties may have their power shut off this week -- including many on Election Day -- because of high winds and dry conditions.

PG &E implements what the utility calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs to avoid the sparking of destructive wildfires. On its seven-day shutoff forecast, it lists 12 counties where shutoffs are likely Tuesday.

The counties under PG &E's watch for shutoffs Tuesday are Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo. Additional counties were added to the watch list for Wednesday and Thursday and the utility on Sunday notified the customers who may be impacted.

The National Weather Service is forecasting elevated fire weather concerns in the region starting Tuesday, with winds of up to 50-60 mph in higher elevations by Wednesday evening.

PG &E officials say the first outages could begin around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the time that polls will close in California.

The utility had not sent out any public communications about the potential shutoffs happening on Election Day until shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

PG &E on Sunday night said about the potential election impacts that the utility "has been taking proactive measures to ensure the reliability of service to key election facilities and is working with state and local election officials in preparation for Tuesday's elections."

There are about 7,000 polling locations in PG &E's service area and 48 tabulation centers, and just one polling location, the Calpine Geothermal Visitor Center in Lake County, has been identified as possibly being impacted by the possible power shutoffs and PG &E says it is working to "make certain backup generation is enabled in case of an outage."

No tabulation centers in any county are currently in the scope of the shutoffs, according to PG &E, which is holding a media briefing Monday to further explain its plans.

People can get alerts about the possible shutoffs by visiting PG &E Alerts.