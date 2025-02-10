Police said 29 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and issued notices.

Dozens arrested in Philadelphia after Eagles win the Super Bowl: Police

Dozens of people were arrested in Philadelphia after fans took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl victory, police said.

Philadelphia police reported nearly 50 arrests following the Eagles' win against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday.

Among those, five people were arrested for assault on police, authorities said. There were also two arrests for aggravated assault, one for recklessly endangering another person and one for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the third degree, police said.

Additionally, police said 29 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and issued code violation notices.

There were eight arrests for vandalism incidents, including against four city sanitation trucks, two banks and two retail stores, police said. The businesses were all in Center City on Walnut Street.

Amid the raucous celebrations, fans were captured passing a downed traffic light pole on a packed street, and a large fire was seen near an intersection.

Video shows as Eagles fans took to Philly streets to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.

The Super Bowl victory celebrations will continue on Friday, when the city hosts the parade to mark the Eagles' commanding 40-22 win over the Chiefs.

Police similarly reported disorderly conduct and other incidents after the Eagles won the NFC championship game in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, which sent them to the Super Bowl.

Thirty-one people were issued citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse, police said at the time.

Two shootings, a stabbing and a car crash that injured multiple pedestrians were also among several "significant" incidents reported amid the NFC championship celebrations, police said.

Tragically, an 18-year-old Temple University student died after he fell from a light pole while celebrating the win, officials said.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.

